Jindal Stainless Q2 PAT seen up 284% YoY to Rs 310 cr: ICICI Direct

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) | India Ratings assigned A/RWE to company's credit facilities.

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Jindal Stainless to report net profit at Rs 310 crore up 284% year-on-year (up 1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 32 percent Y-o-Y (up 8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,375 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 85 percent Y-o-Y (up 6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 639 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

