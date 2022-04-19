Jindal Stainless Hisar Q4 PAT seen up 48% YoY to Rs. 518 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Metal & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Jindal Stainless Hisar to report net profit at Rs. 518 crore up 48% year-on-year (up 1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,032 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 41 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 572 crore.

