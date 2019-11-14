App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jindal Stainless Hisar posts Rs 82cr net profit in September quarter

Total income during July-September fell to Rs 1,996.42 crore as against Rs 2,253.17 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) reported over 33 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 82.23 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.60 crore during the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income during July-September fell to Rs 1,996.42 crore as against Rs 2,253.17 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses during the said period declined to Rs 1,873.96 crore as against Rs 2,152.42 crore in the same period last year.

Close

"Company's specialty products division outperformed once again, catering to a wider international market. A responsive product-mix and consistent internal efficiencies helped us maintain our profitability, in spite of sluggish demand in some segments, dependence of fluctuating input market, and excessive imports from Indonesia," Jindal Stainless (Hisar) MD Abhyuday Jindal said.

related news

Shares of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) settled at Rs 69.35 apiece, down 2.39 per cent over previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #earnings #Jindal Stainless (Hisar) #Results

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.