Jindal Stainles Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,442.44 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,442.44 crore in September 2022 up 13.03% from Rs. 4,814.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.21 crore in September 2022 down 47.82% from Rs. 362.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 428.48 crore in September 2022 down 40.91% from Rs. 725.13 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.36 in September 2021.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 147.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,442.44 5,336.41 4,814.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,442.44 5,336.41 4,814.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,127.77 3,731.29 3,311.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 55.68 120.49 45.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 745.12 -227.51 -103.99
Power & Fuel -- 247.04 190.01
Employees Cost 32.46 47.39 42.85
Depreciation 90.84 89.12 89.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,070.25 894.45 618.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 320.32 434.14 621.38
Other Income 17.32 16.39 14.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 337.64 450.53 635.93
Interest 79.48 67.35 78.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 258.16 383.18 557.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 258.16 383.18 557.22
Tax 68.95 96.44 194.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.21 286.74 362.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.21 286.74 362.63
Equity Share Capital 105.10 105.10 100.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 5.46 7.36
Diluted EPS 3.60 5.46 7.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.60 5.46 7.36
Diluted EPS 3.60 5.46 7.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
