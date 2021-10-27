Jindal Stainles Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,814.99 crore, up 52.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,814.99 crore in September 2021 up 52.57% from Rs. 3,156.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.63 crore in September 2021 up 270.79% from Rs. 97.80 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 725.13 crore in September 2021 up 99.6% from Rs. 363.30 crore in September 2020.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2020.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 192.35 on October 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 130.64% returns over the last 6 months and 235.10% over the last 12 months.