Jindal Stainles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,081.42 crore, up 18.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 3,081.42 crore in September 2018 up 18.16% from Rs. 2,607.84 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.44 crore in September 2018 down 233.48% from Rs. 27.30 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.32 crore in September 2018 down 12% from Rs. 270.82 crore in September 2017.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 51.10 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -46.91% returns over the last 6 months and -56.04% over the last 12 months.