Jindal Stainles Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,081.42 crore, up 18.16% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,081.42 crore in September 2018 up 18.16% from Rs. 2,607.84 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.44 crore in September 2018 down 233.48% from Rs. 27.30 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.32 crore in September 2018 down 12% from Rs. 270.82 crore in September 2017.
Jindal Stainles shares closed at 51.10 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -46.91% returns over the last 6 months and -56.04% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Stainless
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,081.42
|3,146.75
|2,607.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,081.42
|3,146.75
|2,607.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,934.77
|2,222.49
|1,457.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|135.35
|138.11
|172.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|50.77
|-333.24
|114.86
|Power & Fuel
|169.26
|176.65
|172.78
|Employees Cost
|35.09
|35.44
|34.77
|Depreciation
|80.25
|76.05
|75.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|524.99
|532.37
|399.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|150.94
|298.88
|180.54
|Other Income
|7.13
|5.78
|14.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|158.07
|304.66
|194.88
|Interest
|156.62
|149.70
|160.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.45
|154.96
|33.97
|Exceptional Items
|-53.16
|-15.09
|14.51
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.71
|139.87
|48.48
|Tax
|-15.27
|49.02
|21.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.44
|90.85
|27.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.44
|90.85
|27.30
|Equity Share Capital
|95.84
|95.84
|92.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|1.90
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|1.63
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|1.90
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|1.63
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
