English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Stainles Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,444.31 crore, up 50.21% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,444.31 crore in March 2023 up 50.21% from Rs. 6,287.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 659.15 crore in March 2023 down 1.41% from Rs. 668.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,129.29 crore in March 2023 up 45.09% from Rs. 778.32 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.38 in March 2022.

    Jindal Stainles shares closed at 280.10 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.37% returns over the last 6 months and 82.30% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Stainless
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,444.316,220.616,287.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,444.316,220.616,287.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,090.225,105.314,247.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods102.4457.5069.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-659.67-850.34209.03
    Power & Fuel472.43278.06--
    Employees Cost116.9549.6441.23
    Depreciation168.7291.7588.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,224.94958.11958.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax928.28530.58673.07
    Other Income32.2922.3017.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax960.57552.88690.25
    Interest74.5875.5868.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax885.99477.30621.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax885.99477.30621.84
    Tax226.84126.08-46.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities659.15351.22668.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period659.15351.22668.58
    Equity Share Capital164.69105.10105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.006.6813.38
    Diluted EPS8.006.6812.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.006.6813.38
    Diluted EPS8.006.6812.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Stainles #Jindal Stainless #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 17, 2023 06:40 pm