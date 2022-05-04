 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Stainles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,287.21 crore, up 65.03% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,287.21 crore in March 2022 up 65.03% from Rs. 3,809.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 668.58 crore in March 2022 up 152.35% from Rs. 264.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 778.32 crore in March 2022 up 45.92% from Rs. 533.40 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 13.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2021.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 179.80 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and 93.54% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,287.21 5,368.47 3,809.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,287.21 5,368.47 3,809.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,247.63 4,214.19 2,403.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.53 71.13 38.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 209.03 -566.56 -76.58
Power & Fuel -- 195.19 185.95
Employees Cost 41.23 53.38 41.90
Depreciation 88.07 89.60 90.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 958.65 661.90 695.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 673.07 649.64 431.15
Other Income 17.18 12.36 12.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 690.25 662.00 443.19
Interest 68.41 88.62 91.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 621.84 573.38 351.69
Exceptional Items -- -- 54.14
P/L Before Tax 621.84 573.38 405.83
Tax -46.74 201.56 140.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 668.58 371.82 264.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 668.58 371.82 264.94
Equity Share Capital 105.10 100.85 97.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.38 7.39 5.43
Diluted EPS 12.88 7.14 5.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.38 7.39 5.43
Diluted EPS 12.88 7.14 5.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 4, 2022 10:04 am
