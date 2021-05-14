Jindal Stainles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,809.63 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,809.63 crore in March 2021 up 31.19% from Rs. 2,903.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.94 crore in March 2021 up 1305.37% from Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.40 crore in March 2021 up 111.6% from Rs. 252.08 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 95.95 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.38% returns over the last 6 months and 233.16% over the last 12 months.