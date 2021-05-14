MARKET NEWS

Jindal Stainles Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,809.63 crore, up 31.19% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,809.63 crore in March 2021 up 31.19% from Rs. 2,903.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 264.94 crore in March 2021 up 1305.37% from Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.40 crore in March 2021 up 111.6% from Rs. 252.08 crore in March 2020.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Close

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 95.95 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.38% returns over the last 6 months and 233.16% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,809.633,451.992,903.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,809.633,451.992,903.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,403.442,167.111,713.28
Purchase of Traded Goods38.3036.3691.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-76.58-10.60131.00
Power & Fuel185.95179.37181.57
Employees Cost41.9046.7937.38
Depreciation90.2192.8099.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses695.26588.35507.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax431.15351.81142.08
Other Income12.049.5110.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax443.19361.32152.69
Interest91.50117.16142.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax351.69244.169.75
Exceptional Items54.146.68-48.00
P/L Before Tax405.83250.84-38.25
Tax140.8999.16-16.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities264.94151.68-21.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period264.94151.68-21.98
Equity Share Capital97.4597.4597.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.433.11-0.47
Diluted EPS5.383.04-0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.433.11-0.47
Diluted EPS5.383.04-0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Stainles #Jindal Stainless #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: May 14, 2021 08:00 pm

