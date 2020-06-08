Jindal Stainles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,903.96 crore, down 10.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,903.96 crore in March 2020 down 10.68% from Rs. 3,251.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2020 down 168.09% from Rs. 32.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.08 crore in March 2020 down 18.97% from Rs. 311.11 crore in March 2019.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 36.60 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 0.14% over the last 12 months.