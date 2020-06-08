Jindal Stainles Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,903.96 crore, down 10.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,903.96 crore in March 2020 down 10.68% from Rs. 3,251.28 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2020 down 168.09% from Rs. 32.28 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.08 crore in March 2020 down 18.97% from Rs. 311.11 crore in March 2019.
Jindal Stainles shares closed at 36.60 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 0.14% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Stainless
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,903.96
|3,179.05
|3,251.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,903.96
|3,179.05
|3,251.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,713.28
|2,014.00
|1,869.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|91.58
|124.77
|261.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|131.00
|-57.33
|45.23
|Power & Fuel
|181.57
|196.84
|177.69
|Employees Cost
|37.38
|37.01
|33.78
|Depreciation
|99.39
|104.57
|92.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|507.68
|561.30
|561.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|142.08
|197.89
|209.84
|Other Income
|10.61
|8.27
|8.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|152.69
|206.16
|218.66
|Interest
|142.94
|139.51
|161.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.75
|66.65
|57.61
|Exceptional Items
|-48.00
|24.57
|-0.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.25
|91.22
|56.71
|Tax
|-16.27
|35.11
|24.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.98
|56.11
|32.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.98
|56.11
|32.28
|Equity Share Capital
|97.45
|97.45
|95.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.15
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.12
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|1.15
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|1.12
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:34 am