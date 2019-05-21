Jindal Stainles Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,251.28 crore, up 2.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,251.28 crore in March 2019 up 2.48% from Rs. 3,172.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.28 crore in March 2019 down 71.87% from Rs. 114.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 311.11 crore in March 2019 down 22.05% from Rs. 399.13 crore in March 2018.

Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2018.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 38.05 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.43% returns over the last 6 months and -51.71% over the last 12 months.