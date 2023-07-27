English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Stainles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,027.34 crore, up 87.9% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,027.34 crore in June 2023 up 87.9% from Rs. 5,336.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 665.66 crore in June 2023 up 132.15% from Rs. 286.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,162.13 crore in June 2023 up 115.35% from Rs. 539.65 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.46 in June 2022.

    Jindal Stainles shares closed at 376.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.39% returns over the last 6 months and 225.94% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Stainless
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,027.349,444.315,336.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,027.349,444.315,336.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,037.677,090.223,731.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.84102.44120.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.41-659.67-227.51
    Power & Fuel479.19472.43247.04
    Employees Cost133.49116.9547.39
    Depreciation174.23168.7289.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,180.741,224.94894.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax943.59928.28434.14
    Other Income44.3132.2916.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax987.90960.57450.53
    Interest92.6174.5867.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax895.29885.99383.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax895.29885.99383.18
    Tax229.63226.8496.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities665.66659.15286.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period665.66659.15286.74
    Equity Share Capital164.69164.69105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.088.005.46
    Diluted EPS8.088.005.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.088.005.46
    Diluted EPS8.088.005.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Stainles #Jindal Stainless #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!