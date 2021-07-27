Jindal Stainles Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,841.27 crore, up 204.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,841.27 crore in June 2021 up 204.5% from Rs. 1,261.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.42 crore in June 2021 up 413.78% from Rs. 86.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 589.45 crore in June 2021 up 574.97% from Rs. 87.33 crore in June 2020.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 5.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in June 2020.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 152.45 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.47% returns over the last 6 months and 319.97% over the last 12 months.