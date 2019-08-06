Jindal Stainles Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,066.72 crore, down 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,066.72 crore in June 2019 down 2.54% from Rs. 3,146.75 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.83 crore in June 2019 down 26.44% from Rs. 90.85 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.50 crore in June 2019 down 15.03% from Rs. 380.71 crore in June 2018.

Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2018.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 28.20 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and -54.00% over the last 12 months.