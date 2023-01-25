 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Stainles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,220.61 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,220.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 5,368.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.22 crore in December 2022 down 5.54% from Rs. 371.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.63 crore in December 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 751.60 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Stainless
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,220.61 5,442.44 5,368.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,220.61 5,442.44 5,368.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,105.31 3,127.77 4,214.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.50 55.68 71.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -850.34 745.12 -566.56
Power & Fuel 278.06 -- 195.19
Employees Cost 49.64 32.46 53.38
Depreciation 91.75 90.84 89.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 958.11 1,070.25 661.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 530.58 320.32 649.64
Other Income 22.30 17.32 12.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 552.88 337.64 662.00
Interest 75.58 79.48 88.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 477.30 258.16 573.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 477.30 258.16 573.38
Tax 126.08 68.95 201.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 351.22 189.21 371.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 351.22 189.21 371.82
Equity Share Capital 105.10 105.10 100.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.68 3.60 7.39
Diluted EPS 6.68 3.60 7.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.68 3.60 7.39
Diluted EPS 6.68 3.60 7.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited