Jindal Stainles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,220.61 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,220.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 5,368.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.22 crore in December 2022 down 5.54% from Rs. 371.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.63 crore in December 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 751.60 crore in December 2021.