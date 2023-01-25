English
    Jindal Stainles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,220.61 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,220.61 crore in December 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 5,368.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 351.22 crore in December 2022 down 5.54% from Rs. 371.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 644.63 crore in December 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 751.60 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Stainless
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,220.615,442.445,368.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,220.615,442.445,368.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,105.313,127.774,214.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.5055.6871.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-850.34745.12-566.56
    Power & Fuel278.06--195.19
    Employees Cost49.6432.4653.38
    Depreciation91.7590.8489.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses958.111,070.25661.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax530.58320.32649.64
    Other Income22.3017.3212.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax552.88337.64662.00
    Interest75.5879.4888.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax477.30258.16573.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax477.30258.16573.38
    Tax126.0868.95201.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities351.22189.21371.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period351.22189.21371.82
    Equity Share Capital105.10105.10100.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.683.607.39
    Diluted EPS6.683.607.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.683.607.39
    Diluted EPS6.683.607.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited