Jindal Stainles Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,368.47 crore, up 55.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,368.47 crore in December 2021 up 55.52% from Rs. 3,451.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.82 crore in December 2021 up 145.13% from Rs. 151.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 751.60 crore in December 2021 up 65.51% from Rs. 454.12 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 7.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.11 in December 2020.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 216.45 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.15% returns over the last 6 months and 180.38% over the last 12 months.