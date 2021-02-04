Jindal Stainles Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,451.99 crore, up 8.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,451.99 crore in December 2020 up 8.59% from Rs. 3,179.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.68 crore in December 2020 up 170.33% from Rs. 56.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.12 crore in December 2020 up 46.15% from Rs. 310.73 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2019.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 77.30 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 110.63% returns over the last 6 months and 94.22% over the last 12 months.