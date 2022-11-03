Jindal Stainles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,604.51 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,604.51 crore in September 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 5,026.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.11 crore in September 2022 down 60.95% from Rs. 407.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.51 crore in September 2022 down 49.42% from Rs. 762.23 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in September 2021.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 147.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.