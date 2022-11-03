English
    Jindal Stainles Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,604.51 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,604.51 crore in September 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 5,026.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.11 crore in September 2022 down 60.95% from Rs. 407.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.51 crore in September 2022 down 49.42% from Rs. 762.23 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in September 2021.

    Jindal Stainles shares closed at 147.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.24% returns over the last 6 months and -25.11% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Stainless
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,604.515,474.125,026.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,604.515,474.125,026.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,285.203,829.823,391.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods55.68120.4945.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks765.49-259.80-60.64
    Power & Fuel--254.02195.49
    Employees Cost40.2354.7650.10
    Depreciation93.3491.9092.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,089.86926.18656.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax274.71456.75655.11
    Other Income17.4616.7914.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.17473.54669.65
    Interest83.6672.0882.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax208.51401.46587.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax208.51401.46587.40
    Tax56.6798.92202.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities151.84302.54385.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period151.84302.54385.32
    Minority Interest7.27-8.05-4.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--26.8326.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates159.11321.32407.47
    Equity Share Capital105.10105.10100.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.036.118.27
    Diluted EPS3.036.117.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.036.118.27
    Diluted EPS3.036.117.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm