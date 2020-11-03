Jindal Stainles Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,314.13 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,314.13 crore in September 2020 up 0.7% from Rs. 3,291.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.73 crore in September 2020 up 116.1% from Rs. 37.82 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.82 crore in September 2020 up 9.29% from Rs. 325.58 crore in September 2019.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2019.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 58.95 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 104.33% returns over the last 6 months and 53.12% over the last 12 months.