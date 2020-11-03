172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|jindal-stainles-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-3314-13-crore-up-0-7-y-o-y-6056731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Stainles Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,314.13 crore, up 0.7% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,314.13 crore in September 2020 up 0.7% from Rs. 3,291.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.73 crore in September 2020 up 116.1% from Rs. 37.82 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 355.82 crore in September 2020 up 9.29% from Rs. 325.58 crore in September 2019.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.68 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in September 2019.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 58.95 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 104.33% returns over the last 6 months and 53.12% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,314.131,376.063,291.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,314.131,376.063,291.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,924.18892.532,053.95
Purchase of Traded Goods97.0265.27123.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks172.71-33.01-42.26
Power & Fuel169.9789.88210.70
Employees Cost41.1731.7549.20
Depreciation103.09102.67108.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses564.28265.62577.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax241.71-38.65210.27
Other Income11.029.817.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax252.73-28.84217.36
Interest128.01134.36146.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.72-163.2070.45
Exceptional Items25.9514.986.58
P/L Before Tax150.67-148.2277.03
Tax68.39-42.6235.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.28-105.6041.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.28-105.6041.60
Minority Interest1.092.21-1.70
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.64-18.39-2.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.73-121.7837.82
Equity Share Capital97.4597.4597.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.68-2.500.79
Diluted EPS1.68-2.500.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.68-2.500.79
Diluted EPS1.68-2.500.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

