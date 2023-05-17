English
    Jindal Stainles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,765.08 crore, up 48.78% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,765.08 crore in March 2023 up 48.78% from Rs. 6,563.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 765.79 crore in March 2023 up 4.11% from Rs. 735.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,181.86 crore in March 2023 up 33.99% from Rs. 882.03 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.67 in March 2022.

    Jindal Stainles shares closed at 280.10 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.37% returns over the last 6 months and 82.30% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Stainless
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,765.086,349.716,563.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,765.086,349.716,563.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,247.365,317.414,421.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods160.2557.5069.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-659.19-850.23202.08
    Power & Fuel479.19280.76--
    Employees Cost135.2056.9348.82
    Depreciation181.3894.3391.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,258.34962.55958.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax962.55430.46771.15
    Other Income37.9322.0819.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,000.48452.54790.48
    Interest82.9280.4471.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax917.56372.10718.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax917.56372.10718.76
    Tax240.95109.06-31.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities676.61263.04749.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period676.61263.04749.88
    Minority Interest49.5015.74-14.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates39.6835.52--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates765.79314.30735.53
    Equity Share Capital164.69105.10105.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.305.9814.67
    Diluted EPS9.305.9814.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.305.9814.67
    Diluted EPS9.305.9814.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

