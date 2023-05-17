Jindal Stainles Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,765.08 crore, up 48.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,765.08 crore in March 2023 up 48.78% from Rs. 6,563.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 765.79 crore in March 2023 up 4.11% from Rs. 735.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,181.86 crore in March 2023 up 33.99% from Rs. 882.03 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 14.67 in March 2022.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 280.10 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.37% returns over the last 6 months and 82.30% over the last 12 months.