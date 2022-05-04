 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Stainles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,563.51 crore, up 67.71% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,563.51 crore in March 2022 up 67.71% from Rs. 3,913.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 735.53 crore in March 2022 up 154.34% from Rs. 289.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 882.03 crore in March 2022 up 58.96% from Rs. 554.88 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 14.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in March 2021.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 179.80 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and 93.54% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,563.51 5,670.02 3,913.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,563.51 5,670.02 3,913.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,421.87 4,390.24 2,407.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.53 71.13 38.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 202.08 -558.68 -29.06
Power & Fuel -- 200.00 190.20
Employees Cost 48.82 60.94 51.55
Depreciation 91.55 92.99 96.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 958.51 709.57 713.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 771.15 703.83 445.59
Other Income 19.33 12.35 12.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 790.48 716.18 458.25
Interest 71.72 93.22 96.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 718.76 622.96 361.48
Exceptional Items -- -- 53.40
P/L Before Tax 718.76 622.96 414.88
Tax -31.12 212.29 141.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 749.88 410.67 273.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 749.88 410.67 273.84
Minority Interest -14.35 -6.29 -3.42
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 31.11 18.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 735.53 435.49 289.19
Equity Share Capital 105.10 100.85 97.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.67 8.66 5.93
Diluted EPS 14.16 8.37 5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.67 8.66 5.93
Diluted EPS 14.16 8.37 5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Stainles #Jindal Stainless #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: May 4, 2022 09:47 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.