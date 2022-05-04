Jindal Stainles Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,563.51 crore, up 67.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,563.51 crore in March 2022 up 67.71% from Rs. 3,913.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 735.53 crore in March 2022 up 154.34% from Rs. 289.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 882.03 crore in March 2022 up 58.96% from Rs. 554.88 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 14.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.93 in March 2021.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 179.80 on May 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and 93.54% over the last 12 months.