Jindal Stainles Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,094.11 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,094.11 crore in March 2020 down 12.78% from Rs. 3,547.49 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.96 crore in March 2020 down 290.55% from Rs. 34.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.73 crore in March 2020 down 25.52% from Rs. 315.17 crore in March 2019.
Jindal Stainles shares closed at 36.60 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 0.14% over the last 12 months.
|Jindal Stainless
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,094.11
|3,302.39
|3,547.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,094.11
|3,302.39
|3,547.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,926.30
|2,025.04
|2,000.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|91.58
|124.77
|261.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|98.34
|22.80
|164.10
|Power & Fuel
|187.36
|202.61
|177.69
|Employees Cost
|52.23
|50.66
|62.04
|Depreciation
|103.58
|108.55
|96.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|516.80
|576.87
|578.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|117.92
|191.09
|207.33
|Other Income
|13.23
|8.95
|11.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|131.15
|200.04
|218.43
|Interest
|147.94
|144.04
|166.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.79
|56.00
|51.84
|Exceptional Items
|-51.09
|24.28
|-0.85
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.88
|80.28
|50.99
|Tax
|-6.54
|26.16
|19.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.34
|54.12
|31.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.34
|54.12
|31.58
|Minority Interest
|1.24
|0.13
|-0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.86
|-2.44
|2.62
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-64.96
|51.81
|34.09
|Equity Share Capital
|97.45
|97.45
|95.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|1.06
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|1.05
|0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|1.06
|0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|1.05
|0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:34 am