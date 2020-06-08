Jindal Stainles Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,094.11 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,094.11 crore in March 2020 down 12.78% from Rs. 3,547.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.96 crore in March 2020 down 290.55% from Rs. 34.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.73 crore in March 2020 down 25.52% from Rs. 315.17 crore in March 2019.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 36.60 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.01% returns over the last 6 months and 0.14% over the last 12 months.