Jindal Stainles Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,183.96 crore, up 86.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,183.96 crore in June 2023 up 86.04% from Rs. 5,474.12 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 745.81 crore in June 2023 up 132.11% from Rs. 321.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,235.61 crore in June 2023 up 118.52% from Rs. 565.44 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 9.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.11 in June 2022.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 376.30 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.39% returns over the last 6 months and 225.94% over the last 12 months.