Jindal Stainles Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,474.12 crore, up 35.74% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,474.12 crore in June 2022 up 35.74% from Rs. 4,032.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 321.32 crore in June 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 302.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 565.44 crore in June 2022 down 7.4% from Rs. 610.63 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Stainles EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.21 in June 2021.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 122.00 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.39% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,474.12 6,563.51 4,032.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,474.12 6,563.51 4,032.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,829.82 4,421.87 2,850.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 120.49 69.53 44.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -259.80 202.08 -341.77
Power & Fuel 254.02 -- 182.46
Employees Cost 54.76 48.82 49.54
Depreciation 91.90 91.55 94.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 926.18 958.51 646.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 456.75 771.15 506.95
Other Income 16.79 19.33 9.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 473.54 790.48 516.55
Interest 72.08 71.72 85.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 401.46 718.76 431.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 401.46 718.76 431.43
Tax 98.92 -31.12 149.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 302.54 749.88 281.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 302.54 749.88 281.68
Minority Interest -8.05 -14.35 -3.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 26.83 -- 24.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 321.32 735.53 302.77
Equity Share Capital 105.10 105.10 97.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 14.67 6.21
Diluted EPS 6.11 14.16 5.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.11 14.67 6.21
Diluted EPS 6.11 14.16 5.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
