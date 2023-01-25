 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Stainles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,349.71 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,349.71 crore in December 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 5,670.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.30 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 435.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 546.87 crore in December 2022 down 32.42% from Rs. 809.17 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Stainless
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,349.71 5,604.51 5,670.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,349.71 5,604.51 5,670.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,317.41 3,285.20 4,390.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 57.50 55.68 71.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -850.23 765.49 -558.68
Power & Fuel 280.76 -- 200.00
Employees Cost 56.93 40.23 60.94
Depreciation 94.33 93.34 92.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 962.55 1,089.86 709.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 430.46 274.71 703.83
Other Income 22.08 17.46 12.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 452.54 292.17 716.18
Interest 80.44 83.66 93.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 372.10 208.51 622.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 372.10 208.51 622.96
Tax 109.06 56.67 212.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 263.04 151.84 410.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 263.04 151.84 410.67
Minority Interest 15.74 7.27 -6.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates 35.52 -- 31.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 314.30 159.11 435.49
Equity Share Capital 105.10 105.10 100.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.98 3.03 8.66
Diluted EPS 5.98 3.03 8.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.98 3.03 8.66
Diluted EPS 5.98 3.03 8.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
