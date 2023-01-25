Jindal Stainles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,349.71 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,349.71 crore in December 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 5,670.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.30 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 435.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 546.87 crore in December 2022 down 32.42% from Rs. 809.17 crore in December 2021.