    Jindal Stainles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,349.71 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,349.71 crore in December 2022 up 11.99% from Rs. 5,670.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.30 crore in December 2022 down 27.83% from Rs. 435.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 546.87 crore in December 2022 down 32.42% from Rs. 809.17 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Stainless
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,349.715,604.515,670.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,349.715,604.515,670.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,317.413,285.204,390.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.5055.6871.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-850.23765.49-558.68
    Power & Fuel280.76--200.00
    Employees Cost56.9340.2360.94
    Depreciation94.3393.3492.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses962.551,089.86709.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax430.46274.71703.83
    Other Income22.0817.4612.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax452.54292.17716.18
    Interest80.4483.6693.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax372.10208.51622.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax372.10208.51622.96
    Tax109.0656.67212.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities263.04151.84410.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period263.04151.84410.67
    Minority Interest15.747.27-6.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates35.52--31.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates314.30159.11435.49
    Equity Share Capital105.10105.10100.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.983.038.66
    Diluted EPS5.983.038.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.983.038.66
    Diluted EPS5.983.038.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited