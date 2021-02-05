Jindal Stainles Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,584.63 crore, up 8.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,584.63 crore in December 2020 up 8.55% from Rs. 3,302.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.09 crore in December 2020 up 228.3% from Rs. 51.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.56 crore in December 2020 up 55.73% from Rs. 308.59 crore in December 2019.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in December 2019.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 78.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 113.22% returns over the last 6 months and 96.61% over the last 12 months.