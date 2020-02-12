Jindal Stainles Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,302.39 crore, down 0.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,302.39 crore in December 2019 down 0.13% from Rs. 3,306.70 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.81 crore in December 2019 up 21.33% from Rs. 42.70 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 308.59 crore in December 2019 up 33.19% from Rs. 231.70 crore in December 2018.

Jindal Stainles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.89 in December 2018.

Jindal Stainles shares closed at 41.35 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.29% returns over the last 6 months and 49.01% over the last 12 months.