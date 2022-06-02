 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Saw Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,291.24 crore, up 3.64% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,291.24 crore in March 2022 up 3.64% from Rs. 3,175.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.94 crore in March 2022 down 34.86% from Rs. 176.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.44 crore in March 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 459.44 crore in March 2021.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in March 2021.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 89.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and -17.44% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Saw
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,291.24 2,794.65 3,175.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,291.24 2,794.65 3,175.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,044.79 1,868.82 1,785.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 4.61 13.68
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.19 -61.86 144.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 190.74 196.95 173.99
Depreciation 93.32 95.37 95.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 691.55 640.05 665.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 244.65 50.71 297.08
Other Income 53.47 56.01 67.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.12 106.72 364.36
Interest 97.16 86.10 90.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 200.96 20.62 274.15
Exceptional Items -7.05 -- --
P/L Before Tax 193.91 20.62 274.15
Tax 78.97 5.82 97.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.94 14.80 176.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.94 14.80 176.44
Equity Share Capital 63.95 63.95 63.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.62 0.47 5.55
Diluted EPS 3.62 0.47 5.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.62 0.47 5.55
Diluted EPS 3.62 0.47 5.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
