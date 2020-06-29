Jindal Saw Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,492.61 crore, down 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,492.61 crore in March 2020 down 12.36% from Rs. 2,844.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.77 crore in March 2020 down 83.11% from Rs. 152.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 374.14 crore in March 2020 down 13.47% from Rs. 432.39 crore in March 2019.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2019.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 61.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -27.29% over the last 12 months.