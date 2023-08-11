Jindal Saw Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,763.05 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,763.05 crore in June 2023 up 26.79% from Rs. 2,967.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.80 crore in June 2023 up 885.4% from Rs. 28.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 614.83 crore in June 2023 up 141.26% from Rs. 254.84 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 8.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 348.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 145.74% returns over the last 6 months and 324.00% over the last 12 months.