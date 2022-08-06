Jindal Saw Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,967.99 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,967.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.78% from Rs. 2,417.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.09 crore in June 2022 down 81.06% from Rs. 148.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.84 crore in June 2022 down 38.07% from Rs. 411.51 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2021.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 91.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.13% over the last 12 months.