 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Saw Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,967.99 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,967.99 crore in June 2022 up 22.78% from Rs. 2,417.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.09 crore in June 2022 down 81.06% from Rs. 148.30 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.84 crore in June 2022 down 38.07% from Rs. 411.51 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.66 in June 2021.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 91.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.13% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Saw
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,967.99 3,291.24 2,417.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,967.99 3,291.24 2,417.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,965.48 2,044.79 1,452.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 8.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -106.31 26.19 -170.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 195.69 190.74 187.75
Depreciation 87.62 93.32 87.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 709.31 691.55 584.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.20 244.65 266.84
Other Income 51.02 53.47 56.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.22 298.12 323.81
Interest 130.53 97.16 97.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.69 200.96 226.78
Exceptional Items -- -7.05 --
P/L Before Tax 36.69 193.91 226.78
Tax 8.60 78.97 78.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.09 114.94 148.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.09 114.94 148.30
Equity Share Capital 63.95 63.95 63.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 3.62 4.66
Diluted EPS 0.88 3.62 4.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.88 3.62 4.66
Diluted EPS 0.88 3.62 4.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Saw #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.