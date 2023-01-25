Jindal Saw Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,478.51 crore, up 60.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,478.51 crore in December 2022 up 60.25% from Rs. 2,794.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.53 crore in December 2022 up 1694.12% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 598.45 crore in December 2022 up 196.13% from Rs. 202.09 crore in December 2021.