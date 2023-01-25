 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Saw Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,478.51 crore, up 60.25% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,478.51 crore in December 2022 up 60.25% from Rs. 2,794.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.53 crore in December 2022 up 1694.12% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 598.45 crore in December 2022 up 196.13% from Rs. 202.09 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Saw
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,478.51 3,316.22 2,794.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,478.51 3,316.22 2,794.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,935.71 2,137.84 1,868.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.23 -22.72 -61.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 219.22 202.57 196.95
Depreciation 93.73 93.34 95.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 889.70 748.71 640.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 342.38 156.48 50.71
Other Income 162.34 50.74 56.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 504.72 207.22 106.72
Interest 137.94 126.33 86.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 366.78 80.89 20.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 366.78 80.89 20.62
Tax 101.25 19.78 5.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 265.53 61.11 14.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 265.53 61.11 14.80
Equity Share Capital 63.95 63.95 63.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.36 1.93 0.47
Diluted EPS 8.36 1.93 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.36 1.93 0.47
Diluted EPS 8.36 1.93 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited