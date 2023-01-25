English
    Jindal Saw Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,478.51 crore, up 60.25% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,478.51 crore in December 2022 up 60.25% from Rs. 2,794.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 265.53 crore in December 2022 up 1694.12% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 598.45 crore in December 2022 up 196.13% from Rs. 202.09 crore in December 2021.

    Jindal Saw
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,478.513,316.222,794.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,478.513,316.222,794.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,935.712,137.841,868.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.23-22.72-61.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost219.22202.57196.95
    Depreciation93.7393.3495.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses889.70748.71640.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.38156.4850.71
    Other Income162.3450.7456.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax504.72207.22106.72
    Interest137.94126.3386.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax366.7880.8920.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax366.7880.8920.62
    Tax101.2519.785.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities265.5361.1114.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period265.5361.1114.80
    Equity Share Capital63.9563.9563.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.361.930.47
    Diluted EPS8.361.930.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.361.930.47
    Diluted EPS8.361.930.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited