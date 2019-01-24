Jindal Saw Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,341.91 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,341.91 crore in December 2018 up 10.74% from Rs. 2,114.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.32 crore in December 2018 up 56.21% from Rs. 96.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 370.43 crore in December 2018 up 17.55% from Rs. 315.13 crore in December 2017.

Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.01 in December 2017.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 77.70 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -55.63% over the last 12 months.