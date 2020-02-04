Jindal Saw Q3 net profit down 21% to Rs 119cr

Steel pipe maker Jindal Saw Ltd on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 119.69 crore during the quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of increased expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 150.32 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Jindal Saw said in a BSE filing.

Total income in October-December period rose to Rs 2,748 crore from Rs 2,398 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

However, total expenses rose to Rs 2,537.48 crore as against Rs 2,182 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Jindal Saw is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel pipe products, fittings and accessories with manufacturing facilities in India, the US, Europe and the UAE.