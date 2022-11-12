Jindal Saw Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,043.54 crore, up 36.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,043.54 crore in September 2022 up 36.01% from Rs. 2,972.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.42 crore in September 2022 down 50.52% from Rs. 120.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.69 crore in September 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 410.23 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2021.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 81.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -26.48% over the last 12 months.