Jindal Saw Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,043.54 crore, up 36.01% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,043.54 crore in September 2022 up 36.01% from Rs. 2,972.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.42 crore in September 2022 down 50.52% from Rs. 120.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.69 crore in September 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 410.23 crore in September 2021.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2021.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 81.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -26.48% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Saw
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,043.54 3,478.28 2,972.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,043.54 3,478.28 2,972.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,543.76 2,221.17 1,722.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.42 8.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.82 -98.48 -64.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 279.23 262.01 256.82
Depreciation 117.27 109.77 120.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 921.41 854.70 672.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 214.08 128.69 258.04
Other Income 23.34 32.18 32.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 237.42 160.87 290.13
Interest 147.94 159.97 111.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.48 0.90 178.60
Exceptional Items -25.04 -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.44 0.90 178.60
Tax 43.41 16.38 70.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.03 -15.48 107.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.03 -15.48 107.62
Minority Interest 38.42 20.51 12.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.03 -0.18 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.42 4.85 120.08
Equity Share Capital 63.95 63.95 63.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 -0.15 3.78
Diluted EPS 1.87 -0.15 3.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.87 -0.15 3.78
Diluted EPS 1.87 -0.15 3.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
