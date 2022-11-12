English
    Jindal Saw Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,043.54 crore, up 36.01% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,043.54 crore in September 2022 up 36.01% from Rs. 2,972.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.42 crore in September 2022 down 50.52% from Rs. 120.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 354.69 crore in September 2022 down 13.54% from Rs. 410.23 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.78 in September 2021.

    Jindal Saw shares closed at 81.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -26.48% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Saw
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,043.543,478.282,972.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,043.543,478.282,972.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,543.762,221.171,722.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.610.428.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.82-98.48-64.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost279.23262.01256.82
    Depreciation117.27109.77120.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses921.41854.70672.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.08128.69258.04
    Other Income23.3432.1832.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax237.42160.87290.13
    Interest147.94159.97111.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.480.90178.60
    Exceptional Items-25.04----
    P/L Before Tax64.440.90178.60
    Tax43.4116.3870.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.03-15.48107.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.03-15.48107.62
    Minority Interest38.4220.5112.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-0.18--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.424.85120.08
    Equity Share Capital63.9563.9563.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.87-0.153.78
    Diluted EPS1.87-0.153.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.87-0.153.78
    Diluted EPS1.87-0.153.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

