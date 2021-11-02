Jindal Saw Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,972.88 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,972.88 crore in September 2021 up 25.21% from Rs. 2,374.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.08 crore in September 2021 up 53.55% from Rs. 78.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 410.23 crore in September 2021 up 17.6% from Rs. 348.84 crore in September 2020.

Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 3.78 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in September 2020.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 114.15 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.14% returns over the last 6 months and 90.41% over the last 12 months.