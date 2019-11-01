Jindal Saw Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,681.59 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,681.59 crore in September 2019 down 9.41% from Rs. 2,960.12 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 301.04 crore in September 2019 up 209.78% from Rs. 97.18 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 371.03 crore in September 2019 down 2.77% from Rs. 381.61 crore in September 2018.

Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 9.41 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.04 in September 2018.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 88.70 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.17% over the last 12 months.