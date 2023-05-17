English
    Jindal Saw Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,188.04 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,188.04 crore in March 2023 up 30.68% from Rs. 3,969.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.68 crore in March 2023 up 178.64% from Rs. 126.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 679.12 crore in March 2023 up 53.52% from Rs. 442.37 crore in March 2022.

    Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2022.

    Jindal Saw shares closed at 172.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.30% returns over the last 6 months and 98.05% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Saw
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,188.045,157.943,969.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5,188.045,157.943,969.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,082.173,317.262,452.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods67.21-0.012.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks99.88-8.8322.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost341.39296.52242.35
    Depreciation125.64118.10118.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses997.071,057.82849.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax474.68377.08282.16
    Other Income78.8044.2441.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax553.48421.32323.92
    Interest160.84168.84119.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax392.64252.48204.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax392.64252.48204.54
    Tax98.27109.1882.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities294.37143.30121.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period294.37143.30121.84
    Minority Interest59.49--5.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.18-0.07--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates353.68143.23126.93
    Equity Share Capital63.9563.9563.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.146.754.00
    Diluted EPS11.146.754.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.146.754.00
    Diluted EPS11.146.754.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 07:30 pm