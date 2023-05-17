Jindal Saw Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,188.04 crore, up 30.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,188.04 crore in March 2023 up 30.68% from Rs. 3,969.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.68 crore in March 2023 up 178.64% from Rs. 126.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 679.12 crore in March 2023 up 53.52% from Rs. 442.37 crore in March 2022.

Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2022.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 172.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 90.30% returns over the last 6 months and 98.05% over the last 12 months.