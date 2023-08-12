Jindal Saw Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,410.03 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,410.03 crore in June 2023 up 26.79% from Rs. 3,478.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.15 crore in June 2023 up 5325.77% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 645.86 crore in June 2023 up 138.64% from Rs. 270.64 crore in June 2022.

Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 8.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 348.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 139.83% returns over the last 6 months and 322.71% over the last 12 months.