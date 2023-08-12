English
    Jindal Saw Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,410.03 crore, up 26.79% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,410.03 crore in June 2023 up 26.79% from Rs. 3,478.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.15 crore in June 2023 up 5325.77% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 645.86 crore in June 2023 up 138.64% from Rs. 270.64 crore in June 2022.

    Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 8.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

    Jindal Saw shares closed at 348.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 139.83% returns over the last 6 months and 322.71% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Saw
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,410.035,188.043,478.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,410.035,188.043,478.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,906.733,082.172,221.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.3867.210.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-462.9299.88-98.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost359.59341.39262.01
    Depreciation133.19125.64109.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses980.32997.07854.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax474.74474.68128.69
    Other Income37.9378.8032.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax512.67553.48160.87
    Interest159.50160.84159.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax353.17392.640.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax353.17392.640.90
    Tax109.7798.2716.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities243.40294.37-15.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period243.40294.37-15.48
    Minority Interest19.6759.4920.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.08-0.18-0.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates263.15353.684.85
    Equity Share Capital63.9563.9563.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2811.14-0.15
    Diluted EPS8.2811.14-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2811.14-0.15
    Diluted EPS8.2811.14-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Saw #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

