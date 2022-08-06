Jindal Saw Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore in June 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 2,884.60 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022 down 96.81% from Rs. 152.10 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.64 crore in June 2022 down 41.12% from Rs. 459.61 crore in June 2021.
Jindal Saw shares closed at 91.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Jindal Saw
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,478.28
|3,969.90
|2,884.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,478.28
|3,969.90
|2,884.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,221.17
|2,452.76
|1,678.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|2.24
|12.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-98.48
|22.34
|-159.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|262.01
|242.35
|247.77
|Depreciation
|109.77
|118.45
|112.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|854.70
|849.60
|684.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|128.69
|282.16
|309.55
|Other Income
|32.18
|41.76
|37.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|160.87
|323.92
|347.37
|Interest
|159.97
|119.38
|121.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.90
|204.54
|226.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.90
|204.54
|226.08
|Tax
|16.38
|82.70
|80.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.48
|121.84
|145.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.48
|121.84
|145.74
|Minority Interest
|20.51
|5.09
|6.36
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.18
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.85
|126.93
|152.10
|Equity Share Capital
|63.95
|63.95
|63.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|4.00
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|4.00
|4.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|4.00
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|4.00
|4.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited