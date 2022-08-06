 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jindal Saw Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore in June 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 2,884.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022 down 96.81% from Rs. 152.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.64 crore in June 2022 down 41.12% from Rs. 459.61 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 91.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.13% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Saw
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,478.28 3,969.90 2,884.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,478.28 3,969.90 2,884.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,221.17 2,452.76 1,678.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.42 2.24 12.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -98.48 22.34 -159.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 262.01 242.35 247.77
Depreciation 109.77 118.45 112.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 854.70 849.60 684.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.69 282.16 309.55
Other Income 32.18 41.76 37.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.87 323.92 347.37
Interest 159.97 119.38 121.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.90 204.54 226.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.90 204.54 226.08
Tax 16.38 82.70 80.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.48 121.84 145.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.48 121.84 145.74
Minority Interest 20.51 5.09 6.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.18 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.85 126.93 152.10
Equity Share Capital 63.95 63.95 63.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 4.00 4.78
Diluted EPS -0.15 4.00 4.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 4.00 4.78
Diluted EPS -0.15 4.00 4.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Saw #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
