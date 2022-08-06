Jindal Saw Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore in June 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 2,884.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022 down 96.81% from Rs. 152.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.64 crore in June 2022 down 41.12% from Rs. 459.61 crore in June 2021.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 91.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.13% over the last 12 months.