English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Jindal Saw Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore, up 20.58% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,478.28 crore in June 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 2,884.60 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2022 down 96.81% from Rs. 152.10 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 270.64 crore in June 2022 down 41.12% from Rs. 459.61 crore in June 2021.

    Jindal Saw shares closed at 91.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.88% returns over the last 6 months and -34.13% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Jindal Saw
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,478.283,969.902,884.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,478.283,969.902,884.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,221.172,452.761,678.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.422.2412.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-98.4822.34-159.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost262.01242.35247.77
    Depreciation109.77118.45112.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses854.70849.60684.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.69282.16309.55
    Other Income32.1841.7637.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.87323.92347.37
    Interest159.97119.38121.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.90204.54226.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.90204.54226.08
    Tax16.3882.7080.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.48121.84145.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.48121.84145.74
    Minority Interest20.515.096.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.18----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.85126.93152.10
    Equity Share Capital63.9563.9563.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.154.004.78
    Diluted EPS-0.154.004.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.154.004.78
    Diluted EPS-0.154.004.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal Saw #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.