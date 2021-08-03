Jindal Saw Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,884.60 crore, up 75.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,884.60 crore in June 2021 up 75.81% from Rs. 1,640.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.10 crore in June 2021 up 1746.1% from Rs. 9.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.61 crore in June 2021 up 104.19% from Rs. 225.09 crore in June 2020.

Jindal Saw EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2020.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 138.65 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)