Jindal Saw Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,157.94 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Saw are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,157.94 crore in December 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 3,471.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.23 crore in December 2022 up 1033.15% from Rs. 12.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.42 crore in December 2022 up 122.56% from Rs. 242.37 crore in December 2021.

Jindal Saw
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5,157.94 4,043.54 3,471.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5,157.94 4,043.54 3,471.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,317.26 2,543.76 2,312.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.01 0.61 4.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.83 -32.82 -88.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 296.52 279.23 267.93
Depreciation 118.10 117.27 122.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,057.82 921.41 770.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 377.08 214.08 82.41
Other Income 44.24 23.34 37.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 421.32 237.42 120.17
Interest 168.84 147.94 107.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 252.48 89.48 12.25
Exceptional Items -- -25.04 --
P/L Before Tax 252.48 64.44 12.25
Tax 109.18 43.41 11.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 143.30 21.03 0.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 143.30 21.03 0.68
Minority Interest -- 38.42 11.96
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.03 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 143.23 59.42 12.64
Equity Share Capital 63.95 63.95 63.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 1.87 0.40
Diluted EPS 6.75 1.87 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 1.87 0.40
Diluted EPS 6.75 1.87 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited