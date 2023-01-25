Jindal Saw Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5,157.94 crore, up 48.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,157.94 crore in December 2022 up 48.6% from Rs. 3,471.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.23 crore in December 2022 up 1033.15% from Rs. 12.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.42 crore in December 2022 up 122.56% from Rs. 242.37 crore in December 2021.