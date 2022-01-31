Jindal Saw Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,471.04 crore, up 21.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,471.04 crore in December 2021 up 21.17% from Rs. 2,864.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in December 2021 down 80.78% from Rs. 65.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 242.37 crore in December 2021 down 31.51% from Rs. 353.89 crore in December 2020.

Jindal Saw EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2020.

Jindal Saw shares closed at 105.20 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.13% returns over the last 6 months and 44.41% over the last 12 months.